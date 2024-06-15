Art & Entertainment

Sara Ali Khan Drops Unseen Pic With 'Kedarnath' Co-Star Sushant Singh Rajput On Actor's 4th Death Anniversary

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, who was recently seen in the streaming movie ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’, remembered late actor Sushant Singh Rajput on his fourth death anniversary on Friday.

Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan Photo: Instagram
Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, who was recently seen in the streaming movie ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’, remembered late actor Sushant Singh Rajput on his fourth death anniversary on Friday.

The actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram and shared a throwback picture with Sushant, her co-star in 'Kedarnath' (2018). In the picture, Sushant can be seen praying to god with folded hands with Sara seated next to him. The actress did not write anything on the picture but added the song ‘Namo Namo’ from ‘Kedarnath’.

Sara Ali Khan on Instagram Stories
Sara Ali Khan on Instagram Stories Photo: Instagram
Sara made her debut in 2018 with ‘Kedarnath’ opposite Sushant. The film, based on devastating floods in Uttarakhand in 2013, follows the inter-faith love story between a wealthy Brahmin girl (Sara) and a Muslim boy (Sushant). Sushant was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020, during the first Covid-induced lockdown. No suicide note was found on the site.

