Friday, Aug 19, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Salman Khan Shoots In Leh, Flaunts Long Hair

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan shared a picture flaunting his long hair while shooting for a new film in Leh Ladakh.

Salman Khan
Salman Khan Instagram: @beingsalmankhan

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Aug 2022 7:25 pm

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan shared a picture flaunting his long hair while shooting for a new film in Leh Ladakh.

Taking to Instagram, Salman shared a picture posing with a motorbike, with his back towards the camera and captioned it as "Leh Ladakh".



However, the actor did not share details about the film or what is he shooting for.

He will next be seen in the third installment of 'Tiger' franchise alongside Katrina Kaif. It is all set to release on April 21, 2023. He also has 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali', which stars Pooja Hegde.

Salman will reportedly make a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Pathaan', which also stars Deepika Padukone. He will also be seen alongside Jacqueline Fernandes in 'Kick 2'.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Salman Khan Katrina Kaif Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali Shah Rukh Khan Pathaan Deepika Padukone Jacqueline Fernandes Pooja Hegde
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

AIFF President's Election: Bhutia Throws In Hat

AIFF President's Election: Bhutia Throws In Hat

Krishna (b. July 21, 3228 BC)

Krishna (b. July 21, 3228 BC)