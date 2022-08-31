Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022
Salman Khan's Mother To Hold Special Ganesh Chaturthi Puja For Actor Amid Death Threats: Report

Salman Khan and his father received an anonymous letter last month that threatened to kill them.

Salman Khan
Salman Khan Imbd

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 Aug 2022 7:49 am

As the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi starts today, Bollywood celebrities are gearing up to welcome Bappa with much fanfare and joining the list this year is Actor Salman Khan. Unlike last year, it is being said that the actor will be joining his family for the puja ceremony that will be held at his sister Arpita Khan’s home. Also, it is said that the actor’s mother Salma Khan will be holding a special pooja for him as she is worried about his well-being after the recent death threat he received.

According to a report in Bollywood Life, “Salman Khan will be a part of the festival this year. The superstar who is living under the death threat will be a part of the special puja hosted by their mother Salma Khan. She is extremely worried about his well-being. Ganpati Bappa is the protector from evil and hence mother Salma is planning for a special puja”

The website further reported that the actor fulfilled all his professional commitments and has happily agreed to his mom’s advice for him.

For the unversed, Salman Khan and his father received an anonymous letter last month that threatened to kill them. Following this, an FIR was then filed against an unknown person, and security was also been beefed up outside the actor’s residence in Mumbai. Recently, the 'Tiger 3' actor also received an arms license that he had applied for self-protection.

While the case is under investigation, Lawrence Bishnoi’s name has emerged as the prime suspect. Salman was on the radar of Lawrence Bishnoi even in 2018 when one of Bishnoi’s aides was arrested after he threatened to kill the 'Tiger 3' actor in relation to the blackbuck killing case.

On the work front, Salman Khan recently announced his next title 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. The actor will also be seen in 'Tiger 3' with Katrina Kaif. Apart from these, Salman’s No Entry 2 is also likely to go on floors by this year-end. He will also be making a special appearance in Chiranjeevi’s 'Godfather'.

Art & Entertainment Salman Khan Salim Khan Death Threat Bollywood Bollywood Actor Art And Entertainment Indian Cinema Bollywood Movies Cinema Salman Khan Mumbai
