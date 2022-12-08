Thursday, Dec 08, 2022
Salman Khan’s Mother Salma Celebrates Her 80th Birthday, Helen Dances To Her Legendary Songs

Salman Khan's sisters Arpita and Alvira became hosts for their mother Salma Khan's 80th birthday bash. 

Salma Khan and Helen at the former's 80th birthday bash
Salma Khan and Helen at the former's 80th birthday bash Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Dec 2022 3:23 pm

Salma Khan, mother of Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan, celebrated her 80th birthday recently. For the occasion, her daughter, Arpita Khan Sharma and Alvira Agnihotri, hosted a birthday bash, and Bollywood singer and live concert musician Harshdeep Kaur was invited to the party to perform.

The singer took to her social media to share pictures from the celebratory night and posted a heartfelt note for Salman’s sisters, Arpita and Alvira, as well. The party was held at a plush hotel in Chandigarh.

Sharing pictures with Salma, Helen, Arpita and Alvira, the singer wrote, “It felt so special performing for the lovely Salma Khan Ji on her 80th Birthday Celebrations! The sweetest @arpitakhansharma & Alvira being amazing hosts made me feel like a part of the family. Also meeting Helen ji and making her dance on her legendary songs was the cherry on the cake Thankful for all the love & warmth.”

Fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala, Deanne Pandey, fashion designer Ashley Rebello and others also marked their attendance at the party. 

Glimpses from Salma Khan's 80th birthday bash
Glimpses from Salma Khan's 80th birthday bash Instagram

Meanwhile, the Khan family recently also celebrated veteran film writer Salim Khan’s 87th birthday, and the get-together featured Salman, Arbaaz, Sohail, Salma Khan and Salim’s second wife Helen. Arpita Khan, Alvira Agnihotri and Atul Agnihotri.

Salim Khan and Salma got married in 1964, and Salim later married Bollywood actor Helen in 1981.

