Art & Entertainment

Salman Khan Returns From London, Leaves Airport With Beefed Up Security

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan returned to Mumbai after his trip from London amid tight security.

Advertisement

Instagram
Salman Khan Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan returned to Mumbai after his trip from London amid tight security.

Salman was spotted at the Kalina airport in Mumbai, where he was seen being escorted out with his bodyguard Shera and several other security members.

The 'Dabangg' star, dressed in a dark-hued jacket and a baseball cap, headed straight to his car.

The shutterbugs could be heard calling out his name as his car made its way out of the airport, followed by another car full of security personnel.

During his time in London, a picture of Salman posing with a UK MP from Brent North constituency, Barry Gardiner, at the Wembley Stadium circulated on social media.

Advertisement

This return comes just a few weeks after a firing incident occurred outside his home in Bandra.

On May 1, it was reported that one of the prime accused in the firing at the star’s home, Anuj Thapan, died after an alleged suicide attempt in a Mumbai Police lockup.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Elections In Gadchiroli: Gashes In The Red Sand
  2. Gangsta Rap: Pappu Yadav In Bihar
  3. Karnataka Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Raag Darbari In Dharwad
  4. Uma Ramanan Dies At 69: Tamil Playback Singer Passes Away Due To Ill Health
  5. Sports News LIVE: Japan Beat India 3-0 In Uber Cup QF; BVB Win Vs PSG In UCL SF 1st Leg
  6. Lok Sabha Elections LIVE: Congress Is Pak Follower, Says PM Modi; BJP Likely To Drop Brij Bhushan From Poll Contest
  7. Ukraine War: US Accuses Russia Of Chemical Weapons Use; China Sanctioned
  8. 'Unusual': Opposition Question EC Over Delayed Phase 1, 2 LS Poll Turnout Figures