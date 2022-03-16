Wednesday, Mar 16, 2022
Salman Khan Joins The Shoot Of Chiranjeevi's 'Godfather'

In 'Godfather', Salman Khan is expected to be seen in a crucial cameo. The film would mark his debut in the Telugu film industry.

Updated: 16 Mar 2022 1:24 pm

Bollywood star Salman Khan has begun filming for the upcoming Telugu action film 'Godfather,' which stars South icon Chiranjeevi. The film is a remake of actor Prithviraj Sukumaran's Malayalam film 'Lucifer,' which starred Mohanlal.

Chiranjeevi took to Twitter and shared a picture with Khan from the sets, here.

"Welcome aboard #Godfather, bhai @BeingSalmanKhan! Your entry has energized everyone and the excitement has gone to next level.  Sharing screen with you is an absolute joy. Your presence will no doubt give that magical #Kick to the audience," the actor wrote on Wednesday.

'Godfather' also stars Nayanthara and Satyadev Kancharana. The film is directed by Mohan Raja and produced by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films. 

Khan was last seen on the big screen in 'Antim: The Final Truth'.

[With Inputs From PTI]

