Monday, Sep 12, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

'Bigg Boss 16' Contestants: Salman Khan Announces New Season; Munawar Faruqui Likely To Enter BB House

Salman Khan will be back again with the 16th season of his reality show 'Bigg Boss', it was officially announced on Sunday night.

Salman Khan
Salman Khan IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Sep 2022 10:15 am

Salman Khan will be back again with the 16th season of his reality show 'Bigg Boss', it was officially announced on Sunday night.

The announcement made on Instagram carries the caption: "Inn 15 saalon mein sabne khela apna apna game, lekin ab baari hai Bigg Boss ke khelne ki. Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 jald hi, sirf #Colors par!" (In 15 years everyone had played their games, but this time, it will be the turn of Bigg Boss to play it)."
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

The promo begins by peeping into the previous seasons and showing a few video clips from the past. Later, it gives a glimpse of the 16th season's look and introduces it. At the end , Salman is heard saying: "Because this time Bigg Boss will play the game."

Many names that are going around about the possible Big Boss 16 participants. They include 'Bigg Boss OTT' winner Divya Agarwal, comedian and 'Lock Upp' Season 1 winner Munawar Faruqui and TV actress Kanika Mann.

Tejasswi Prakash, now better known as Naagin, was the Bigg Boss 15 winner. The season also saw popular faces, mainly from television, such as Karan Kundrra, who is said to be romantically linked with Tejasswi, Simba Nagpal, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Akasa Singh, Vishal Kotian and Donal Bisht.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Salman Khan 16th Season Bigg Boss 16 Announcement New Seasons Instagram Colors TV Participants
NEXT MATCH
VS
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

India At Asia Cup Cricket 2022: More Questions Than Answers Ahead Of T20 World Cup

India At Asia Cup Cricket 2022: More Questions Than Answers Ahead Of T20 World Cup

Delhi-Jaipur Electric Highway Trial Run Has A Successful Start

Delhi-Jaipur Electric Highway Trial Run Has A Successful Start