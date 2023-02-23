Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Saiyami Kher To Play Specially-Abled Cricket Prodigy, Gutsy Firefighter

Actress Saiyami Kher, who was most recently in the streaming series 'Faad', is set to portray real life heroes in her upcoming releases.

Updated: 23 Feb 2023 7:57 pm

In director R. Balki's 'Ghoomer', she will be seen playing a specially abled cricket prodigy. She will also be playing the role of a firefighter in the action drama 'Agni', which also stars Pratik Gandhi.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Talking about her roles, Saiyami said: "I believe all heroes don't wear capes and there are many unsung heroes. I am looking forward to 2023 because I get to play a few such characters."

She further mentioned how these characters have been a learning for her as an actress: "A sportsperson, who, even after losing a hand, didn't lose her spirit or a lady firefighter, who is hardly spoken about: these characters don't just give you perspective on life as an actor but also as a human being."

'Ghoomer' also has Abhishek Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi in pivotal roles. The story is co-written by Balki, along with Rahul Sengupta and Rishi Virmani, and is inspired by the story of Karoly Takacs, the late Hungarian right-hand shooter who won two Olympic gold medals with his left hand after his other hand was seriously injured.

Meanwhile, 'Agni', which is directed by 'Raees' helmer Rahul Dholakia, recently wrapped up its shoot.

