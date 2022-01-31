Monday, Jan 31, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Saiyami Kher Believes Men Can Make Womencentric Films As Well

Actress Saiyami Kher opened up about how there is an increase in the number of women working on film sets including technical sets.

Saiyami Kher Believes Men Can Make Womencentric Films As Well
Saiyami Kher was last seen in the series 'Breathe:Into the shadows'. - Instagram\SaiyamiKher

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 Jan 2022 2:05 pm

Actress Saiyami Kher recently welcomed the fact that there are more women on film sets, while also insisting that women are on equal terms with their opposite gender, regardless of the director.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Kher said, “So many female filmmakers have now come to the fore... It has resulted in a change in storytelling with many women stories being told.”

Related stories

Telugu Mini Series '30 Weds 21' Season 2 Will Be 'Awesome', Says Sharath Chandra

Suniel Shetty On Working With Sanjay Dutt After 12 Years: It Will Be Cool And Casual

Salman Khan Finalizes Shooting Schedule For Chiranjeevi's Telugu Movie 'Godfather'

But the 29-year-old actress believes her experience while working with them is no different when compared to her male directors: “I’ve worked with Neeraj Pandey, Anurag Kashyap and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra (filmmakers), who understand women issues as much as we do. Gender has no role to play in treating a subject sensitively. Ashwiny ma’am is very particular about choosing costumes for her characters. That’s the only aesthetic difference I felt.”

Explaining her thoughts on the importance of women stories being told by women, she said, “I don’t think we can put a blanket on it... ‘Queen’ (2013) and ‘Choked’ (2020) were made by male directors but the way they helmed those stories of women characters was beautiful. Likewise, Zoya Akhtar (filmmaker) portrays male friendships so beautifully. It’s great that everyone, irrespective of their gender, is at par with one another.”

Talking about her upcoming projects and the pandemic, Kher said that, “Everything has been so uncertain in the past few years. But in 2020, I had four releases. In 2021, I shot for five projects. There has been an increase in the consumption of OTT content, and that has opened avenues for a lot of people,” Kher ends.

In her upcoming projects, Kher will be seen collaborating with filmmakers Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Tahira Kashyap Khurrana. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Saiyami Kher (@saiyami)

Talking about her experience with Tiwari, Kher had earlier said, “They say what’s meant to be, will always find a way. That’s how I feel about ‘Faadu’. Collaborating with Ashwiny was on my to-do list. She has done spectacular work with ‘Nil Battey Sannata’, ‘Bareilly ki Barfii’, and ‘Panga’. I feel assured that I am in safe hands.”

Tags

Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Art & Entertainment

Salman Khan Meets 'Pulp Fiction' Star John Travolta

Salman Khan Meets 'Pulp Fiction' Star John Travolta

Tejasswi Prakash Takes Home The 'Bigg Boss 15' Trophy

How Taapsee Pannu Made A Career Out Of A Seven Minute role

Telugu Mini Series '30 Weds 21' Season 2 Will Be 'Awesome', Says Sharath Chandra

Madhur Bhandarkar, Saanand Verma To Collaborate For The Second Time

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Men's singles champion Rafael Nadal of Spain poses for a photo with his trophy at Government House after the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia.

Rafael Nadal Proves He Is The Greatest Of All Time

Rafael Nadal of Spain holds the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after defeating Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 14: Rafael Nadal Creates Tennis History

President Ram Nath Kovind pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on the occasion of Martyrs' Day, observed to mark the death anniversary of the father of the nation, in New Delhi.

The Day The Music Died

Members of the medical team wait inside the track during a scheduled speedskating session at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Beijing Winter Olympic Games 2022 - In Pics

Lava covers a road near a volcano in the Canary Islands of La Palma, Spain.

Excavators And Heavy Machineries Deployed After Cumbre Vieja Volcano Spewed Lava At Spain's Canary Island