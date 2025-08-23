Saira Banu is celebrating her 81st birthday today
The legendary star has made her debut on X (formerly Twitter)
She shared two priceless pictures alongside a heartfelt note
Veteran actor Saira Banu has turned 81 on Saturday (August 23). On the special day of her life, Banu made her debut on X (formerly Twitter). She took the step to connect with her fans and admirers.
Saira Banu's first post on X
The actress made her debut on the micro-blogging site by posting two priceless throwback pictures. One picture featured a young Saira Banu, posing in front of a two-tier cake, and another one featured her with her actor husband Dilip Kumar, where she was all smiles, cutting her birthday cake with her 'Kohinoor'.
Sharing the pics, she wrote, "Today, as I step into another year, I wish to be here with all of you, to talk about Life, to relive Memories and everything that keeps Dilip Sahib close to our hearts.."
Have a look at the post here.
Saira Banu also shared a lengthy Instagram post remembering her legendary husband Dilip Kumar, and recalling her fond moments with her co-stars and sharing anecdotes from film sets.
Sharing a few throwback pics with Kumar and her birthday celebrations, the Padosan actress wrote, "My birthday has always been such a day, not a moment for revelry alone, but it touches every thought and being that has shaped me into the person I am today.”
She also called the presence of her husband the “extraordinary gift” of her life. "The decision to make my home near his was at the time but a matter of circumstance; little did I suspect it to be providence, gently steering my heart toward him. That a man so revered by the world could look upon me with kindness, and in time with love, remains the greatest wonder of my life," she wrote.