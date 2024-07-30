Art & Entertainment

Saira Banu Reveals Sanjay Dutt Wanted To Marry Her When He Was A Toddler - Check Viral Post Inside

Sanjay Dutt turned a year older yesterday. Saira Banu wished the actor on her Instagram Stories and revealed that he once wanted to marry her.

Saira Banu, Sanjay Dutt
Saira Banu, Sanjay Dutt Photo: X
info_icon

The Khalnayak of Bollywood, Sanjay Dutt, turned a year older yesterday. On this birthday, yesteryear actor Saira Banu shared a cute anecdote related to the actor on her social media. She shared a picture of Dilip Kumar and Dutt and revealed that the actor had once wanted to marry Banu.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Saira Banu shared a thoughtful birthday wish for Sanjay Dutt. She shared an unseen picture of the actor with her late husband Dilip Kumar and mentioned how she and her entire family have seen Sanjay Dutt grow. She wrote, “@duttsanjay has always been like a family to me. My entire family, starting from Ammaji to Aapaji, to Sahib, and to me, we’ve watched him grow from a tiny toddler into the remarkable person he is today.”

Take a look at the note shared by Saira Banu on her Instagram Stories.

Saira Banus wish for Sanjay Dutt
Saira Banu's wish for Sanjay Dutt Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Banu added an anecdote along with her wish for Dutt and revealed how he once wanted to marry her. She wrote, “I still remember when Nargis Aapa would come to our house for functions, and he would accompany her – this cute, good-looking kid…Nargis Ji would then shake his hands and say, ‘Chalo, Saira Ji ko bolo tum kya bolte ho mujhe? And then Sanju would look at me and say, ‘Main Shaila Banu se shaadi karunga’ in a cute little voice. Hahahah, so adorable! I believe Sharmila Tagore and I were the top favorites of Sanju.”

She added, “‘Many hands make light work’. And we’ve all cherished being part of his journey. He holds a special place in my heart. With all my love and blessings, I wish him a very happy birthday.”

Dutt turned 65 yesterday. On the occasion of his birthday, his first look from ‘KD – The Devil’ was revealed. He will be playing the role of Dhak Deva in Prem’s pan-India film. He will be next seen in ‘Ghudchadi’ where he will share the screen with Raveena Tandon once again.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. TNPL 2024: Man Refuses To Return Ball After CSG Batter Hits Six Out Of The Ground - Watch Hilarious Video
  2. Lyca Kovai Kings Vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Live Streaming, TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch LKK Vs ITT Qualifier 1 Match
  3. India To Host T20 Asia Cup In 2025, Bangladesh to Conduct 2027 Edition In ODI Format: ACC
  4. ENG Vs WI: England 'Not The Finished Article' Despite Thrashing West Indies, Claims Coach Brendon McCullum
  5. India Tour Of Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Among Indian Stars To Train Ahead Of ODI Series
Football News
  1. Manchester City: Julian Alvarez Unhappy To Be Left Out Of MCFC's 'Important Games'
  2. Arsenal: Gunners Sign Italian Defender Riccardo Calafiori From Bologna
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: 'It's Not Over' - Marta Ready To Fight After Shock Loss To Japan
  4. Liverpool FC: Harvey Elliott Enjoying 'Fresh Start' Under New LFC Boss Arne Slot
  5. Paris Olympics 2024 Football Round-Up: US Women Beat GER; CAN Tops FRA Amid Drone-Spying Scandal
Tennis News
  1. Canadian Open: Novak Djokovic Pulls Out From US Open Tuneup In Montreal
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Shrugs Off Injury Worries After Griekspoor Win
  3. Rafael Nadal To Make Decision On Future After Paris Olympics
  4. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Battles Past Griekspoor To Reach Round Of 16 - Data Debrief
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Novak Djokovic Thrilled By Rafael Nadal Win Despite Getting 'Comfortable'
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Ireland Live Streaming, Hockey Paris Olympics 2024: When And Where To Watch IND Vs IRE Pool B Match
  2. India 1-1 Argentina Highlights Hockey Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet Gives India Relief And A Point
  3. IND 1-1 ARG: Harmanpreet Singh's Late Equaliser Gives India Relief Against Spirited Argentina
  4. IND 3-2 NZ, Paris Olympics 2024: It Was Good Wake-Up Call, Says Indian Goalkeeper Sreejesh
  5. India Vs New Zealand Highlights, Paris Olympic Games 2024: Captain Harmanpreet Wins It 3-2 For Nervy IND

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kerala Landslides LIVE: 36 Dead In Wayanad, Toll Likely To Rise; Rescue Work On At Massive Scale
  2. Chaos Erupts As Technical Snag Delays Mumbai Local Train Services During Rush Hours
  3. SC Grants Bail To NCP Leader Nawab Malik On Medical Grounds
  4. Picturesque Wayanad Turns Desert-Like After Landslides; Locals Make Frantic Calls To Seek Help
  5. Massive Landslides Hit Kerala's Wayanad
Entertainment News
  1. Saira Banu Reveals Sanjay Dutt Wanted To Marry Her When He Was A Toddler - Check Viral Post Inside
  2. Shah Rukh Khan To Undergo Eye Treatment In US-Report
  3. Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal's Newborn Meets Her 'Hot Maasis' Shabana Azmi, Urmila Matondkar, Dia Mirza And Tanvi Azmi- See Pics
  4. Has Arjun Rampal Started Shooting For Aditya Dhar's Film Co-Starring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt? Check Out BTS Pics
  5. Taapsee Pannu Feels 'Sad' For People Who Don't Know Her Husband Mathias Boe
US News
  1. Starbucks Fall Menu 2024 Leaked: Here's When Pumpkin Spice Latte Returns - With 5 New Drinks And Treats!
  2. Indian Budget 2024: From Changes In Capital Gains Taxation To Removal Of Indexation Benefit, Know What Has Changed For NRI Investors
  3. Who Is Streamer Fanum? NYPD Seizes Twitch Star's Lamborghini Urus At Gunpoint In Shocking Livestream Incident | Video
  4. Applebee's Brings Back 'All You Can Eat' Deal - Plus New Summer Drinks!
  5. Florida Man Who Woke Up From 244-Day Coma Killed By Pickup Truck
World News
  1. UK: 2 Minors Killed, 11 Injured During Southport Stabbing
  2. Kamala Harris Worse Presidential Candidate Than Biden: Trump
  3. Elon Musk Calls Maduro A 'Dictator' In Tech Billionaire's Latest Blow-up Against Foreign Leader
  4. Starbucks Fall Menu 2024 Leaked: Here's When Pumpkin Spice Latte Returns - With 5 New Drinks And Treats!
  5. Indian Budget 2024: From Changes In Capital Gains Taxation To Removal Of Indexation Benefit, Know What Has Changed For NRI Investors
Latest Stories
  1. ‘CBI Is Poetic, Kejriwal’s Arrest Is Insurance Arrest’: AAP Supremo’s Lawyer Counters Probe Agency
  2. Picturesque Wayanad Turns Desert-Like After Landslides; Locals Make Frantic Calls To Seek Help
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, July 30, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Maharashtra: Police Files Murder Case Against Ex-Husband Of US Woman Found Chained In Forest
  5. Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal's Newborn Meets Her 'Hot Maasis' Shabana Azmi, Urmila Matondkar, Dia Mirza And Tanvi Azmi- See Pics
  6. Shah Rukh Khan To Undergo Eye Treatment In US-Report
  7. Kerala Landslides LIVE: 36 Dead In Wayanad, Toll Likely To Rise; Rescue Work On At Massive Scale
  8. Paris Olympics, Day 4 Live: Shooters Eye Bronze; India Vs Ireland In Men's Hockey