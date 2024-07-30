The Khalnayak of Bollywood, Sanjay Dutt, turned a year older yesterday. On this birthday, yesteryear actor Saira Banu shared a cute anecdote related to the actor on her social media. She shared a picture of Dilip Kumar and Dutt and revealed that the actor had once wanted to marry Banu.
Taking to her Instagram Stories, Saira Banu shared a thoughtful birthday wish for Sanjay Dutt. She shared an unseen picture of the actor with her late husband Dilip Kumar and mentioned how she and her entire family have seen Sanjay Dutt grow. She wrote, “@duttsanjay has always been like a family to me. My entire family, starting from Ammaji to Aapaji, to Sahib, and to me, we’ve watched him grow from a tiny toddler into the remarkable person he is today.”
Take a look at the note shared by Saira Banu on her Instagram Stories.
Banu added an anecdote along with her wish for Dutt and revealed how he once wanted to marry her. She wrote, “I still remember when Nargis Aapa would come to our house for functions, and he would accompany her – this cute, good-looking kid…Nargis Ji would then shake his hands and say, ‘Chalo, Saira Ji ko bolo tum kya bolte ho mujhe? And then Sanju would look at me and say, ‘Main Shaila Banu se shaadi karunga’ in a cute little voice. Hahahah, so adorable! I believe Sharmila Tagore and I were the top favorites of Sanju.”
She added, “‘Many hands make light work’. And we’ve all cherished being part of his journey. He holds a special place in my heart. With all my love and blessings, I wish him a very happy birthday.”
Dutt turned 65 yesterday. On the occasion of his birthday, his first look from ‘KD – The Devil’ was revealed. He will be playing the role of Dhak Deva in Prem’s pan-India film. He will be next seen in ‘Ghudchadi’ where he will share the screen with Raveena Tandon once again.