Sanjay Dutt Unveils His First Look Poster As Dhak Deva From Dhruva Sarja's 'KD- The Devil'

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has joined Kannada star Dhruva Sarja's 'KD - The Devil'. The first look of his character Dhak Deva from the film was revealed today, on his birthday. Sanjay took to his social media handles to share his first look poster from 'KD - The Devil'.
Sharing the poster, Sanjay Dutt wrote, ''The Lord of Devil’s Democracy, 𝐃𝐡𝐚𝐤 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐚, steps into #KD’s Vintage Battlefield, bringing a storm of intensity 💥 (sic)''.
Have a look at Sanjay Dutt's post here.
On being part of 'KD- The Devil', Sanjay Dutt, in a statement said that he is excited and he loved the way director Prem had envisioned the world that the film is set in. ''It’s a period actioner and a pan India film. I thoroughly enjoyed being part of a team which had some of the best minds in the industry collaborating for this project,'' he added.
Talking about Sanjay, Prem said, "Who doesn't know the mammothness of Sanjay Dutt in the film industry? He comes with so many impactful roles. His Munnabhai is still celebrated so much.'' He feels thankful and blessed that Dutt agreed to do this film, and also said that it was pleasure working with him.
'KD - The Devil' is a period action entertainer based on true events from 1970s Bangalore. The pan-India film is presented by KVN Productions. It will release in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.
'KD - The Devil' also stars Shilpa Shetty, Nora Fatehi, Ramesh Aravind, and V Ravichandran, in key roles.