Ajay Devgn-Sanjay Dutt's 'Son Of Sardaar 2' To Go On Floors Soon With Mrunal Thakur As The Female Lead: Report

A recent report has revealed that 'Son Of Sardaar 2' is all set to go on the floors soon with Mrunal Thakur as the female lead. Here's what we know so far.

X
Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Mrunal Thakur Photo: X
info_icon

After more than a decade of its release, ‘Son Of Sardaar’ is now looking forward to setting the ball rolling on its sequel. Titled ‘Son Of Sardaar 2’, the sequel will show Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt battling it out again. But this time, they will not be joined by Sonakshi Sinha. Mrunal Thakur has been roped in as the female lead in the sequel.

As reported by Mid-Day, ‘Son Of Sardaar 2’ is all set to go on the floors soon. The sequel will kickstart in Scotland. Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt will be seen as Billu and Jassi, but the film will pick up on a fresh note. ‘Son Of Sardaar 2’ will not be picking up from where the first movie ended. The makers will be introducing an antagonistic shade to the character of Dutt.

The report quoted a source close to the development who said, “While the two were at loggerheads with hilarious results in ‘Son of Sardaar’, this time, their rivalry will be intense, with Sanjay’s role leaning towards the antagonist.”

The movie will reportedly start shooting in Scotland. The Scotland leg of the film is expected to be completed in 50 days. Devgn, Dutt, and Thakur will be shooting in Glencoe, Glenfinnan, Culross Palace, Doune Castle, Preston Mill, and Falkland Palace. The romantic songs between Devgn and Thakur will be shot in Scotland itself.

On the work front, Devgn will be next seen in ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’ where he will share the screen with Tabu. Dutt was last seen in ‘Leo’ which marked his Tamil debut. Thakur, on the other hand, was last in ‘The Family Star’ where she starred alongside Vijay Deverakonda.

