As reported by Mid-Day, ‘Son Of Sardaar 2’ is all set to go on the floors soon. The sequel will kickstart in Scotland. Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt will be seen as Billu and Jassi, but the film will pick up on a fresh note. ‘Son Of Sardaar 2’ will not be picking up from where the first movie ended. The makers will be introducing an antagonistic shade to the character of Dutt.