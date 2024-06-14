'Auron Mein Kya Dum Tha': Ajay Devgn-Tabu Discuss Working In Romantic Films In Their 50s

Ajay Devgn and Tabu are set to reunite once again on the screen, but this time for a romantic film. These two actors who are powerhouses of talent are set to share the screen in Neeraj Pandey’s ‘Auron Mein Kya Dum Tha.’ The trailer of the film was released recently, and it has got the fans talking. At the trailer launch of the film, the actors talked about working in the romance genre and doing romantic movies in their 50s.
At the trailer launch of ‘Auron Mein Kya Dum Tha’, Tabu talked about working in romantic films. She mentioned that the romantic genre does not belong solely to younger actors. She said that she believes that actors of any age can work in these films. She also revealed that her film is not just about love, but it also sheds light on relationships. She said, “Romance does not only belong to the young or a certain age group. I don’t think there is any barrier when you talk about romance, love, and relationships. Actually, the film is more about a relationship than love and romance, I feel. And human relationships are the most interesting thing that have lent themselves to cinema.”
In the same vein, Ajay Devgn also shared his two cents. Talking about women-led films, the actor said, “There is no such thing as courage. Everybody is doing it already. Films keep coming where women take the lead. It has got nothing to do with courage. It just depends on a good script. If there is a good story with a strong female lead, they make it.”
Directed by Neeraj Pandey, ‘Auron Mein Kya Dum Tha’ revolves around a couple who gets separated when the man gets implicated in a murder case.
On the work front, Tabu was last seen in the heist comedy ‘Crew’ where she shared the screen with Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. Devgn, on the other hand, was last seen in the horror flick ‘Shaitaan’ where he shared the screen with Jyothika, R Madhavan, and Janki Bodiwala.