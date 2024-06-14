Art & Entertainment

'Auron Mein Kya Dum Tha': Ajay Devgn-Tabu Discuss Working In Romantic Films In Their 50s

Ajay Devgn and Tabu are set to star in Neeraj Pandey's 'Auron Mein Kya Dum Tha.' At the trailer launch, they talked about working in romantic films in their 50s.

X
Tabu, Ajay Devgn Photo: X
info_icon

Ajay Devgn and Tabu are set to reunite once again on the screen, but this time for a romantic film. These two actors who are powerhouses of talent are set to share the screen in Neeraj Pandey’s ‘Auron Mein Kya Dum Tha.’ The trailer of the film was released recently, and it has got the fans talking. At the trailer launch of the film, the actors talked about working in the romance genre and doing romantic movies in their 50s.

At the trailer launch of ‘Auron Mein Kya Dum Tha’, Tabu talked about working in romantic films. She mentioned that the romantic genre does not belong solely to younger actors. She said that she believes that actors of any age can work in these films. She also revealed that her film is not just about love, but it also sheds light on relationships. She said, “Romance does not only belong to the young or a certain age group. I don’t think there is any barrier when you talk about romance, love, and relationships. Actually, the film is more about a relationship than love and romance, I feel. And human relationships are the most interesting thing that have lent themselves to cinema.”

In the same vein, Ajay Devgn also shared his two cents. Talking about women-led films, the actor said, “There is no such thing as courage. Everybody is doing it already. Films keep coming where women take the lead. It has got nothing to do with courage. It just depends on a good script. If there is a good story with a strong female lead, they make it.”

Directed by Neeraj Pandey, ‘Auron Mein Kya Dum Tha’ revolves around a couple who gets separated when the man gets implicated in a murder case.

On the work front, Tabu was last seen in the heist comedy ‘Crew’ where she shared the screen with Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. Devgn, on the other hand, was last seen in the horror flick ‘Shaitaan’ where he shared the screen with Jyothika, R Madhavan, and Janki Bodiwala.

'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' Trailer Review - YouTube
'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' Trailer Review: Ajay Devgn-Tabu Starrer Is Packed With Mystery, Action And Emotions

BY Garima Das

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News LIVE, June 14: IAF Brings Back Mortal Remains Of Kuwait Mishap; 10 Arrests So Far In Rajkot Fire Tragedy
  2. NEET 2024 Result Row: SC Refuses To Pause MCC Counselling; Plea Seeking Seeking CBI Probe Set For July 8
  3. Maha Politics: ‘RSS Is Like Father Figure…’, War Of Words Erupts Between NCP And BJP Leaders Over Organiser Article
  4. Delhi Court To Hear Arvind Kejriwal's Bail Plea On June 19
  5. Ayodhya: Poetic Justice And Politics In The Land Of Ram
Entertainment News
  1. 'Stree 2': Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor Horror Flick Set To Clash With Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' On THIS Day
  2. Sunny Leone Denied Permission To Perform At Kerala University; Deets Inside
  3. 'Auron Mein Kya Dum Tha': Ajay Devgn-Tabu Discuss Working In Romantic Films In Their 50s
  4. Ammy Virk Hints At Diljit Dosanjh's Marriage, Reveals Why He Isn’t Introducing His Family
  5. Poonam Dhillon Confirms Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's Wedding, Gives Her Blessings To The Couple
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Aakarshi Kashyap Loses Australian Open QF, HS Prannoy In Action Later
  2. GER Vs SCO, Euro 2024: Excitement Builds As Germany Set To Meet Tactical Scotland In Opener
  3. Nepal Vs South Africa Prediction, Match 31, T20 World Cup: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Pitch - All You Need To Know
  4. Afghanistan Trump Papua New Guinea, Seal Super 8 Spot In T20 World Cup - In Pics
  5. India Vs Canada, T20 World Cup 2024 Match 33 Preview: All Eyes On Virat Kohli's Form
World News
  1. South Florida: Amid Heavy Rains, 'Life-Threatening Flooding', Weather Services Forecast More Downpour | Details
  2. Sudan, Congo And Haiti At The Top Of UN Envoy's Concerns About Children Caught In Conflict
  3. Gas Cylinders, Inflammable Materials, Locked Roof Access: Several Lapses Found In Kuwait Fire Tragedy Investigation
  4. IAEA Sounds Alarm Over Iran's Nuclear Capabilities, Says Tehran Has 'Enough To Build Several Atomic Bombs'
  5. UN Agencies Urge Yemen's Houthi Rebels To Immediately Release 17 Detained Staffers Amid Tensions In Red Sea
Latest Stories
  1. Mumbai Man Finds Piece Of Human Finger In Ice Cream Cone; Yummo Ice Creams Responds
  2. Supreme Court Refuses To Stay NEET UG Counselling; NTA Cancels Result For 1,563 Students, Re-Exam On June 23
  3. Bombay HC Refuses Bail To Suspected PFI Men Who 'Conspired To Transform India Into Islamic Country By 2047'
  4. Breaking News June 13 Highlights: PM Modi Heads To Italy For G7 Summit; Ajit Doval Reappointed As NSA
  5. Pema Khandu Takes Oath As Arunachal CM For 3rd Straight Term, Chowna Mein Sworn-in As Dy CM
  6. Salman Khan Records Statement On Firing Case Outside His Bandra House, Says He Woke Up To Gunshots
  7. Sports News Today Highlights: Rafael Nadal To Skip Wimbledon; BAN Beat NED In T20 World Cup
  8. Kuwait Fire: MoS Kirti Vardhan Meets Victims After 45 Indians Were Killed In Building Fire; 'Electrical Circuit' Caused Fire| What We Know