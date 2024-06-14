'Auron Mein Kya Dum Tha': Ajay Devgn-Tabu Discuss Working In Romantic Films In Their 50s

At the trailer launch of ‘Auron Mein Kya Dum Tha’, Tabu talked about working in romantic films. She mentioned that the romantic genre does not belong solely to younger actors. She said that she believes that actors of any age can work in these films. She also revealed that her film is not just about love, but it also sheds light on relationships. She said, “Romance does not only belong to the young or a certain age group. I don’t think there is any barrier when you talk about romance, love, and relationships. Actually, the film is more about a relationship than love and romance, I feel. And human relationships are the most interesting thing that have lent themselves to cinema.”