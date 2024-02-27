Work wise, Ajay Devgn has a very busy year ahead. Starting from the release of ‘Shaitaan,’ he will then be seen in ‘Maidaan,’ and soon after in ‘Singham Again.’ He also has many other big projects in the pipeline, which includes ‘Raid 2,’ ‘Drishyam 3,’ ‘Golmaal 5,’ ‘De De Pyaar De 2,’ among others. Tabu, on the other hand, is gearing up for the release of ‘Crew.’