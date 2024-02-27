Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey tastes constant success with his ventures. After using his genius on films like ‘Special 26,’ ‘Baby,’ ‘A Wednesday,’ and ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story,’ the director is now gearing up for his next big-screen project titled ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha.’ The film, which stars Tabu and Ajay Devgn in the lead roles, also has Jimmy Shergill, Shantanu Maheshwari and Saiee Manjrekar in supporting roles.
The movie is currently in post-production, and there is a discussion on social media among netizens regarding when this thriller will likely be released. Earlier slated to release on April 26, 2024, it seems that the film has been postponed. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Pandey spilled the beans on this upcoming project.
“‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’ is a musical love story and releases in June, that’s all that I can share at this moment. We will be having a teaser and trailer coming out very soon to announce the release date,” he said of the film that marks his first collaboration with Ajay Devgn.
Produced by Kumar Mangat with Neeraj Pandey and Narendra Hirawat, it’s suggested that the film will hit the big screens on the occasion of Bakri Eid. However, we will have to wait for an official confirmation of the same.
Work wise, Ajay Devgn has a very busy year ahead. Starting from the release of ‘Shaitaan,’ he will then be seen in ‘Maidaan,’ and soon after in ‘Singham Again.’ He also has many other big projects in the pipeline, which includes ‘Raid 2,’ ‘Drishyam 3,’ ‘Golmaal 5,’ ‘De De Pyaar De 2,’ among others. Tabu, on the other hand, is gearing up for the release of ‘Crew.’
As for the director’s upcoming projects, his much-anticipated ‘Special Ops 2.0’ is in the post-production phase right now. He’s also thinking about how to expand ‘Freelancer’ further. When asked about ‘Crack,’ he said that he would definitely make it, provided Akshay Kumar stars in it.
