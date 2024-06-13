'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' Trailer Review: Ajay Devgn-Tabu Starrer Is Packed With Mystery, Action And Emotions

Ajay is playing prisoner Krishna who has allegedly murdered two people when he was young. He has been in the jail for 22 years and now is about to complete his jail term. He doesn't want to be released as he doesn't want to face the world. Saiee Manjrekar plays young Tabu, who was in love with Ajay in her youth. She is now married to Jimmy’s character. Though she is married, she seemingly has feelings for Ajay and eagerly waits for him to be freed. There are flashbacks of Ajay and Tabu's love story and the former landing in jail. But, in the trailer, it is not shown who and why Ajay allegedly murdered. Ajay meets Tabu at her house and he also meets her husband who wants to know what happened on that fateful day that he committed that crime or if was framed by someone.