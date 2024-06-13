'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' Trailer Review: Ajay Devgn-Tabu Starrer Is Packed With Mystery, Action And Emotions

Actors Ajay Devgn and Tabu have reunited for the musical love story, 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha'. On Thursday, June 13, the makers finally unveiled the much-awaited trailer of the Ajay-Tabu starrer at an event in Mumbai. Apart from the film’s cast, Oscar award-winning music composer MM Keeravani who has composed the music of the film was also present at the trailer launch event.
'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' trailer starts with a young couple, who are in relationship, talking to each other. The girl asks her lover, “Agar humein kisi ne alag kar diya toh?” The boy says, “Maine check kiya koi aisa paida nahin hua abhi tak.” Then it takes us to a jail where we see Shantanu Maheshwari's character. He is a prisoner there and immediately we see Ajay Devgn who plays the grown up prisoner. The love story is set between 2000 and 2023.
The film also stars Jimmy Shergill,and Saiee Manjrekar in key roles.
Ajay is playing prisoner Krishna who has allegedly murdered two people when he was young. He has been in the jail for 22 years and now is about to complete his jail term. He doesn't want to be released as he doesn't want to face the world. Saiee Manjrekar plays young Tabu, who was in love with Ajay in her youth. She is now married to Jimmy’s character. Though she is married, she seemingly has feelings for Ajay and eagerly waits for him to be freed. There are flashbacks of Ajay and Tabu's love story and the former landing in jail. But, in the trailer, it is not shown who and why Ajay allegedly murdered. Ajay meets Tabu at her house and he also meets her husband who wants to know what happened on that fateful day that he committed that crime or if was framed by someone.
Ajay and Tabu have earlier worked together in several films. Their pairing is very much loved by fans. Their chemistry in 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' looks palpable. There is a scene in the trailer when Tabu gets down from her car and Ajay looks at her from a balcony. My heart skipped a beat after watching it. Jimmy as Tabu's on-screen husband has played his part well but there seems to some mystery in his character. Saiee and Shatanu as young Tabu and Ajay also look refreshing. The movie is packed with emotions, mystery and action and we are sure it will keep audiences hooked to the screen for sure. Music will also play a great role in the screenplay it seems. We hear Jubin Nautiyal's voice in the songs of the trailer.
Watch the trailer of 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha'.
'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' is presented by NH Studios and A Friday Filmworks Production and produced by Shital Bhatia, Narendra Hirawat and Kumar Mangat Pathak (Panorama Studios). Directed by Neeraj Pandey, the film is all set to hit the screens on July 5.