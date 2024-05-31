Art & Entertainment

'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha': Ajay Devgn Reunites With Tabu For A Unique Love Story, Watch Teaser Inside

The first look poster and teaser of 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' is out. The movie is set to release on July 5.

YouTube
Ajay Devgn and Tabu in 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' Photo: YouTube
info_icon

After keeping the audience on their toes with delays, the first look poster and the teaser of ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’ is finally here. The movie will see Ajay Devgn and Tabu returning on screen once again. The teaser has got the audience talking and it has started trending on all social media platforms.

The teaser of ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’ opens with a vibrant Holi scene. The camera introduces the audience to Ajay Devgn who is seen in a white kurta with colours all over him. As he turns, he sets his eye on Tabu. She walks towards Devgn in a white salwar kurta. They embrace each other passionately. The trailer, then, cuts to a different timeline. It shows Devgn fighting someone in jail.

Take a look at the teaser of ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’ here.

Reacting to the teaser, one fan commented, “Tabu looks so pretty, oh my heart.” A second fan wrote, “He is back with the romantic genre.” A third fan mentioned, “Wow super-duper boss.” Ahead of the teaser, Devgn shared the first look poster of the film. The poster showed him facing away from the camera. His side profile was visible, and his spectacles stood out. Sharing the poster, he wrote, “An epic love story on its way! #AuronMeinKahanDumTha #AMKDT Teaser Out Today! In cinemas 5th July 2024.”

Take a look at the poster right here.

Directed by Neeraj Pandey, ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’ will star Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Jimmy Shergill, Shantanu Maheshwari, and Saiee Manjrekar in lead roles. The film has been bankrolled by Narendra Hirawat, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Sangeeta Ahir, and Shital Bhatia. Two National Film Award winner MM Keeravani will be composing the music for the film. This love story is slated to release on July 5.  

