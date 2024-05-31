Reacting to the teaser, one fan commented, “Tabu looks so pretty, oh my heart.” A second fan wrote, “He is back with the romantic genre.” A third fan mentioned, “Wow super-duper boss.” Ahead of the teaser, Devgn shared the first look poster of the film. The poster showed him facing away from the camera. His side profile was visible, and his spectacles stood out. Sharing the poster, he wrote, “An epic love story on its way! #AuronMeinKahanDumTha #AMKDT Teaser Out Today! In cinemas 5th July 2024.”