Rohit Saraf Reveals His Favourite Scene From 'Mismatched 2'

Actor Rohit Saraf, who is enjoying the response to his recently released second season of the streaming series 'Mismatched', revealed his favourite scene from the series.

The scene in question is the one in which his character (Rishi), is in conversation with Prajakta Kohli's character (Dimple) where they calmly discuss killing each other.

Rohit said: "I am honestly a fan of a scene that Prajakta and I shot together. There's a scene that happens at the terrace, with the stars. It's a beautiful scene because that's the first time Rishi and Dimple are kind of coming back together and having a normal conversation without wanting to kill each other."

Explaining the essence of the scene, the actor further mentioned in an IMDb special video: "There is so much love, but there is also acceptance. That one part when she's walking away and Rishi's looking at her, and then she turns around and he just says, 'You know you could get Harsh (played by Vihaan Samat) if you want.' I think it was also written very beautifully. It really warmed my heart and broke it at the same time."

'Mismatched 2' is currently streaming on Netflix.