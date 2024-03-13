Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman - Part II' Delayed By A Full Year, Locks 2026 Release Date

Robert Pattinson will be returning to Gotham, but a little later than one had expected. Warner Bros. announced on Tuesday that ‘The Batman - Part II’ will be getting pushed to a new release date, unfortunately, by a whole year. The film will grace the silver screens now on October 2, 2026.
The sequel to Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman’ was initially revealed at CinemaCon in April 2022. In August of the same year, Mattson Tomlin joined as a co-writer alongside Reeves. In January 2023, the film received its official title and a release date of October 3, 2025, as announced by DC Studios executives James Gunn and Peter Safran.
No details about the plot or the cast of the upcoming film have been disclosed so far. The probable reason for the delay seems to be due to the 2023 Hollywood strikes. It’s no shock that these strikes had a significant impact on various projects. According to insider sources cited by The Wrap, this sequel was also affected by delays in script development.
As for the 2022 film ‘The Batman,’ it garnered $772.2 million at global box office figures. While it’s been confirmed that Robert Pattinson will return to star as the titular superhero in the sequel, it’s not known who else would be reprising their respective roles. The first film’s star-studded cast included Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as the Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, and Barry Keoghan as an unseen, mysterious Arkham Asylum inmate who befriends the Riddler.
Warner Bros. made several significant changes to its release calendar, with ‘The Batman - Part II’ not being the only affected one. Maggie Gyllenhaal’s ‘The Bride!’ is now set to hit the screens on the previous release date of ‘The Batman - Part II,’ scheduled for October 3, 2025. Additionally, Barry Levinson’s ‘Alto Nights’ will move from November 24, 2024, to March 21, 2025. Furthermore, Paul Thomas Anderson’s untitled star-studded film will release on August 8, 2025.