Rithvikk Dhanjani Sports Desi Avatar: 'Making My Kolhapuri Game Strong'

Known for his work in 'Bandini', 'Pavitra Rishta', and 'Bairi Piya', Rithvikk Dhanjani, on Wednesday, treated fans to his desi look, flaunting his kolhapuri chappals.

Rithvikk Dhanjani
Rithvikk, who recently finished his hosting duties on the celebrity dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11', took to Instagram Stories, where he enjoys three million followers, and dropped a collage of pictures.

The photograph shows Rithvikk wearing a blue pathani kurta and a white salwar. He completed the outfit with white and black kolhapuri chappals.

The collage shows a zoomed in picture of his kolhapuri chappals too.

He captioned it: "Making my Kolhapuri game strong."

On the work front, he has also featured in web series ‘Cartel’, ‘Datebaazi’, and ‘Butterflies Season 4’. Rithvikk has been the host of reality shows like 'India's Got Talent 8', 'India's Next Superstars', and 'Super Dancer Chapter 2'.

