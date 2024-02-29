Art & Entertainment

Richa Chadha: 'Only Sanjay Leela Bhansali Can Make You Do 8 Rounds In A 30-Kg Costume'

Actress Richa Chadha has heaped praise at filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, saying that only he can make actresses do eight rounds in a costume weighing 30 kilos.

IANS
IANS

February 29, 2024

Richa Chadha in 'Heeramandi' Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress Richa Chadha has heaped praise at filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, saying that only he can make actresses do eight rounds in a costume weighing 30 kilos.

Richa was at the slate event for Netflix, where her upcoming show ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ was announced.

Talking about working with Bhansali, she said: “There's nobody else like Sanjay Leela Bhansali who can make you do 8 rounds in a 30 kg costume, sit down and shed a tear from your left eye for the close-up shot. Until the time you don't work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali you won't know your true potential."

The upcoming web series ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ marks the OTT debut of Bhansali. It also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh.

The series explores the cultural reality of Heeramandi, a district, through the stories of courtesans and their patrons set against the tumultuous backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s.

Tags
Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement