Richa Chadha And Ali Fazal To Have An Environmentally Conscious And Sustainable Wedding

Lovebirds Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are all set to get married at the end of the month. The two are going to have an eco-friendly wedding.

Ali Fazal And Richa Chadha
Ali Fazal And Richa Chadha Source: Instagram/@alifazal

Updated: 22 Sep 2022 4:11 pm

The lovely couple who are soon to be wedded, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are known for their love for nature and the environment. The duo have been vocal on various platforms and occasions talking about the conservation of the environment.

The couple has jointly decided to put in efforts with the help of their teams who are planning their wedding to have an attempt to make their wedding more environmentally conscious and eco-friendly.

The couple has roped a wedding planning company who are using various means including decor using natural elements recycled or repurposed wood and eco-friendly decor items. Richa and Ali are also focusing on reducing food wastage at all of their wedding functions by curating food experiences that are more sustainable and have experts who are known for such experiences. The teams across have been briefed to minimise plastic waste and use recyclable plastic during the functions as much as possible.

