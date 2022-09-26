Monday, Sep 26, 2022
Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Wedding: Gerard Butler And Judi Dench Amongst The Hollywood Invitees

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are all set to get hitched in the coming few days. The celebrations will continue for 5 long days and reports suggest that some of the Hollywood biggies are going to attend the wedding as well.

Updated: 26 Sep 2022 11:33 am

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s wedding is now only days away as the actors are soon set to jet off to Delhi to begin their celebrations. The buzz is that amongst those invited to the Mumbai reception are Ali Fazal's co-actors and friends from Hollywood too.

Ali Fazal's co-actor from ‘Victoria And Abdul’, the legendary Dame Judi Dench has been invited and so has Gerard Butler with whom Ali Fazal co-stars in his upcoming Hollywood film ‘Kandahar’. Amongst others, Ali Fazal has also invited important production people from Hollywood and even the cast of spy thriller series ‘Tehran’ are on the guest list.

The wedding celebrations are expected to start within days from now in Delhi and will finally conclude on October 4 in Mumbai.

Art & Entertainment Hollywood Bollywood Actor/Actress Bollywood Actor Film Actor Indian Actor Indian Actress Bollywood Actress Film Actress Hollywood Actress Hollywood Actor Ali Fazal Gerard Butler Judi Dench Richa Chadha Mumbai Bombay India
