Release Of Prithviraj-Starrer 'Kaduva' Delayed Till July 7

The release of director Shaji Kailas's upcoming mass commercial entertainer 'Kaduva', featuring actors Prithviraj, Samyuktha Menon, and Vivek Oberoi in the lead roles, has been postponed to July 7.

The film, which has cinematography by Abhinandhan Ramanujam and music by Jakes Bejoy, was supposed to originally release on June 30.

Taking to Instagram, actor Prithviraj, who is on a whirlwind tour to different cities to promote his film, made the announcement

Hours before this announcement, Prithviraj had attended a promotional event in Chennai, where he said that his film, 'Kaduva' will be a refreshing change.

The actor had said that the only genre that the Malayalam film industry had slightly forgotten was the mass action entertainer genre and that his upcoming film 'Kaduva' was a step in that direction.

[With Inputs from IANS]