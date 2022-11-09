Thursday, Nov 10, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Rebel Wilson Takes Surrogacy Route To Have A Baby Girl

Australian actress-comedian Rebel Wilson, who has been in the news for her dramatic weight loss and giving the middle finger to Russian President Vladimir Putin at the 2022 BAFTA Awards, has announced the birth of her first child via surrogate, reports BBC News.

Rebel Wilson
Rebel Wilson Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Nov 2022 7:21 pm

Australian actress-comedian Rebel Wilson, who has been in the news for her dramatic weight loss and giving the middle finger to Russian President Vladimir Putin at the 2022 BAFTA Awards, has announced the birth of her first child via surrogate, reports BBC News.

The 42-year-old "Bridesmaids" and "Pitch Perfect" star shared the first picture of daughter Royce Lilly online, describing her as a "beautiful miracle". She also thanked the "gorgeous" surrogate for carrying her.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Wilson shared her all-bundled-up newborn daughter's picture along with a long caption: "Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate. I can't even describe the love I have for her, she's a beautiful miracle!

"I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making ... but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care. Thank you for helping me start my own family, it's an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson)

"I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable. I am learning quickly ... much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club."

The comic actor, according to BBC News, revealed in June that she was in a relationship with female fashion designer Ramona Agruma. She said at the time: "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince ... but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess."

Wilson hosted the BAFTAs for the first time this year, cracking jokes about her dramatic weight loss, the Royal Family and her flop film "Cats", and of course, showing the world how she felt about Putin.

Related stories

Rebel Wilson, Leslie Mann Join Cast Of The Comedy ‘Rock The Boat’

Rebel Wilson Kisses Girlfriend In A Selfie

Rebel Wilson Confirms Being In A Relationship, More Than A Year After Her Split From Jacob Busch

Tags

Art & Entertainment Actor/Actress Bollywood Bollywood Actor Bollywood Actress Film Actor Film Actress Television Actor Television Actress Indian Television Actor Indian Television Actress TV Actor TV Actress Indian TV Actor Indian TV Actress Film Filmmaker Indian Filmmaker Indian Actor Indian Actress Television Hollywood Hollywood Actor Hollywood Actress Celebrity Baby Rebel Wilson Los Angeles United States Of America USA
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Accenture India Fires Employees With Fake Documents: Report

Accenture India Fires Employees With Fake Documents: Report

Child Sex Abuse: CBI Raids 56 Locations In Nationwide Crackdown On Child Sexual Abuse Material

Child Sex Abuse: CBI Raids 56 Locations In Nationwide Crackdown On Child Sexual Abuse Material