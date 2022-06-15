Wednesday, Jun 15, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Raveena Tandon Rejected Nearly 20 Scripts Before OTT Debut With 'Aranyak'

National Award-winning actress Raveena Tandon says she is more interested in portraying strong women on-screen and in the recent past, she has rejected multiple scripts to avoid being typecast.

Raveena Tandon Rejected Nearly 20 Scripts Before OTT Debut With 'Aranyak'
Raveena Tandon Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Jun 2022 11:41 am

National Award-winning actress Raveena Tandon says she is more interested in portraying strong women on-screen and in the recent past, she has rejected multiple scripts to avoid being typecast.

The actress who had her fair share of success in the '90s era made her OTT debut with the web series 'Aranyak'. Her performance with a quiet role as Kasturi Dogra was hugely appreciated by the critics and audience alike.

Talking about how she wants to take her career to the next level, post the success of the web series, as well as the commercially successful film 'KGF: Chapter 2', Tandon revealed her strategy.

She said, "My digital debut was a strategic move. Stories with strong female characters are my forte and films which are content-driven attract me the most. I have to admit rejecting nearly 20 scripts as I did not want to be typecast. I would like the audience to remember me for my versatility. It is easy to say 'yes' but you must be bold to say 'no'."

She will reunite with Sanjay Dutt for their upcoming film 'Ghudchadi'. The actress will also announce her new project soon.

[With Inputs from IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Raveena Tandon OTT Aranyak Bollywood Bollywood Actress Sanjay Dutt Ghudchadi New Projects Actress Raveena Tandon
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Shraddha Kapoor's Brother Siddhanth Kapoor Arrested In Bengaluru On Alleged Drug Consumption Charges

Shraddha Kapoor's Brother Siddhanth Kapoor Arrested In Bengaluru On Alleged Drug Consumption Charges

SL Vs AUS, 1st ODI: Preview, Streaming

SL Vs AUS, 1st ODI: Preview, Streaming