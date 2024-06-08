Art & Entertainment

Rani Chatterjee Flaunts Her 'Badhiya Wala Chehra' In No-Makeup Selfies

Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee shared a series of no-makeup and no-filter selfies on social media on Saturday, flaunting her 'badhiya wala chehra'.

Rani Chatterjee
Rani Chatterjee Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The actress, who is known for her work in films like 'Dulaara', 'Sasura Bada Paisawala', and 'Devra Bada Satawela', took to Instagram, where she has 1.9 million followers, and posted a string of photos. In the pictures, she is seen wearing a grey T-shirt. The actress had no-makeup on her face and kept her short hair open.

Rani is showing off her naturally blushing face for the lenses. The post is captioned: "Weekend selfie, no makeup, no filter, only good camera... and of course badhiya wala chehra #happyweekend #selfie". She accompanied the post with the song 'Man Basia' by Alka Yagnik. A fan commented on the post: "Mind blowing," while another wrote: "So beautiful."

On the work front, Rani participated in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 10' and was last seen in the show 'Beti Hamari Anmol', which features Juhi Aslam and Pratham Kunwar in the lead roles. She has also been a part of web shows like 'Mastram', 'Virgin Bhasskar 2', and 'Woh Pehla Pyar'. Rani's upcoming projects include 'A Bad Man Babu', 'Pariwar Ke Babu', 'Bhabhi Maa', 'Naache Dulha Gali Gali', and 'Mera Pati Mera Devta Hai'.

