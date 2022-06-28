Tuesday, Jun 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Randeep Hooda Keeps His Promise, Performs Last Rites Of Sarabjit Singh's Sister Dalbir Kaur

Actor Randeep Hooda had played the titular role in the biopic 'Sarabjit', based on the life of Sarabjit Singh, an Indian national accused of terrorism and spying in Pakistan. Hooda had promised to perform the last rites of his sister Dalbir Kaur.

Randeep Hooda Keeps His Promise, Performs Last Rites Of Sarabjit Singh's Sister Dalbir Kaur
Randeep Hooda Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Jun 2022 7:32 pm

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda, who essayed the titular role of Sarabjit Singh in the 2016 biopic 'Sarbjit', recently performed the last rites of Sarabjit Singh's sister Dalbir Kaur, as a promise that he had made during the shoot of the biopic.

Kaur suffered a heart attack at her native village Bhikhiwind near Amritsar in Punjab. The actor rushed from Mumbai for her last rites. She had reportedly requested Hooda to give her a 'kandha' during her final rites and the actor stuck to his promise.

Hooda later took to his Instagram as he penned a long emotional note for the departed soul along with an old picture of himself with Kaur. He wrote, "'(please do visit home) was the last thing she said. I went, only she had left. Not in the wildest dream could one imagine that Dalbir Kaur ji would leave us so soon. A fighter, child-like, sharp and devoted to all that she touched (sic)."

He further wrote, "She fought a system, a country, it's people and her own to try save her beloved brother Sarbjit. I was so fortunate to have her love and blessings and never to be missed Rakhi in this lifetime. Ironically the last time we met was when I was shooting in the fields of Punjab where we had created an Indo-Pak border (sic)."

Recollecting the night, he shared in his note, "It was a chilly and foggy late November night but she didn't care about all that. She was happy we were on the same side of the border. "she often ended most conversations with. I do feel truly blessed indeed. There just wasn't enough time Dalbir ji. I love you, I miss you and I shall always cherish your love and blessings. Om Shanti."

'Sarbjit', which told the story of a man who was sentenced to death by the Supreme Court of Pakistan for alleged terrorism and spying, was directed by Omung Kumar, who earlier worked as show host and production designer in the film and television industry before he made his directorial debut with the Priyanka Chopra-starrer sports biopic 'Mary Kom'.

[With Inputs From IANS]

Related stories

First Glimpse Of Randeep Hooda As 'Swatantra Veer Savarkar' Released

Randeep Hooda Undergoes Knee Surgery In A Mumbai Hospital

Tags

Art & Entertainment Randeep Hooda Art And Entertainment Sarabjit Singh Dalbir Kaur Last Rites Brother-Sister Sarabjit Randeep Hooda Sarabjit Singh Dalbir Kaur
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

A Luxurious Flying Hotel To Remain In The Air Forever

A Luxurious Flying Hotel To Remain In The Air Forever

Live Streaming Of South Africa Vs England: Where To Watch SA-W Vs ENG-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Match Live

Live Streaming Of South Africa Vs England: Where To Watch SA-W Vs ENG-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Match Live