Ranbir Kapoor Request Fans Not To Post 'Brahmastra' Spoilers On Social Media

Brahmastra, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy, registered a very strong opening at the box office

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Instagram: @aliaabhatt

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Sep 2022 7:18 am

Ranbir Kapoor wants the audience to experience 'Brahmastra' in theatres without getting any spoilers beforehand. Prior to the release of 'Brahmastra Part One-Shiva' on September 9, lead actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and director Ayan Mukerji attended a special screening where they watched the film with their fans and also interacted with them. 

At the screening, Ranbir also requested the audience to avoid revealing spoilers about Brahmastra on social media before it is released in theatres and others are also able to watch it. A small clip from the screening surfaced on the internet which featured Ranbir standing with a mic in front of the screen while Brahmastra credits ran on it.

Amid cheers from the fans, Ranbir said, "So just one request. Jo bhi thode bahot spoilers hain is film ke (whatever spoilers are there in this film), please try not to put on social media. Because you know the audience who has not seen it would like to experience it."

As soon as the teaser of Brahmastra came out, fans started guessing the hidden details about the film and were even able to successfully identify Shah Rukh Khan in his cameo role as Vanarastra. More details about the film have surfaced on social media since its release in theatres.

Brahmastra, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy, registered a very strong opening at the box office. It collected ₹75 crore worldwide on its opening day, including a ₹47 domestic gross. Following the bumper opening, theatres introduced early morning and late night shows of the film amid huge demand. The new slots mean that the film will run on some screens for almost 21 hours, starting at 6 am and ending the next morning at 3 am, with seven back-to-back shows. It comes after a dry spell for Bollywood where many of the big releases, including Ranbir's Shamshera, tanked at the box office.

Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt Ayan Mukerji Brahmastra
