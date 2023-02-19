Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Ram Madhvani On 'Neerja' Completing 7 Years: Her Bravery Inspires Me Each Day

Home Art & Entertainment

Ram Madhvani On 'Neerja' Completing 7 Years: Her Bravery Inspires Me Each Day

As the 2016 movie, 'Neerja' starring Sonam Kapoor in the lead role completes seven years, director Ram Madhvani got nostalgic and remembered the brave Indian purser Neerja Bhanot, who died while saving the lives of passengers on the plane which was hijacked by the terrorists during a stopover in Karachi, Pakistan in 1986.

Ram Madhvani, Neerja
Ram Madhvani, Neerja IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Feb 2023 9:33 pm

As the 2016 movie, 'Neerja' starring Sonam Kapoor in the lead role completes seven years, director Ram Madhvani got nostalgic and remembered the brave Indian purser Neerja Bhanot, who died while saving the lives of passengers on the plane which was hijacked by the terrorists during a stopover in Karachi, Pakistan in 1986.


He shared: "Neerja Bhanot was a very brave woman. To be able to tell her story to the world was one of the most special moments of my life. Her bravery inspires me each day. I would not have been able to tell this story without the amazing cast and crew of the film. And the Bhanot family."

'Neerja' was released in 2016 starring Sonam Kapoor in the lead with Shabana Azmi, Yogendra Tiku, Shekhar Ravjiani, and Jim Sarbh in supporting roles. The film is based on the hijacking of Pan Am Flight 73 in Karachi and how the head purser of the flight, Neerja Bhanot died while trying to save the passengers.

The director, who is known for his films such as 'Mission Kashmir', and the web series 'Aarya', among others, further shared that with the help of the entire team, it was possible to bring the story of such a brave woman on-screen with perfection.

"Our constant effort as a team was to be able to do justice to the story of Neerja Bhanot, the entire Bhanot family's unconditional support was the backbone of the film. I hope I can bring some more stories of amazing women of India to the world," he concluded.

Related stories

Ram Madhvani: 'Dhamaka' Was A Special Milestone In My Journey As Filmmaker

‘Aarya 2’ Creator Ram Madhvani On Show’s Success: Were Worried If People Would Accept The Climax

Ram Madhvani: I Have 22 Scripts That Have Not Yet Been Filmed

Tags

Art & Entertainment Ram Madhvani Neerja Sonam Kapoor Neerja Bhanot Shabana Azmi Yogendra Tiku Shekhar Ravjiani Jim Sarbh
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test: Border, Hayden Shocked By AUS Batting

IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test: Border, Hayden Shocked By AUS Batting

Doors of Perception: Mumbai Artist Uses iPad To Reveal Dystopic Reality Of 'Normal' Families

Doors of Perception: Mumbai Artist Uses iPad To Reveal Dystopic Reality Of 'Normal' Families