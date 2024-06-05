Ram Charan To Wrap Up ‘Game Changer’ Shoot In Next 10 Days

A source revealed that while the other sequences of the film will continue to be shot, Ram Charan's work on the project will conclude in June. ‘Game Changer’ also stars Bollywood actress Kiara Advani. It is said that Ram has quite a busy shoot schedule in hand after which the actor will move on to his next project. In 'Game Changer', the actor essays the role of an IAS officer, while Kiara plays the leading lady.