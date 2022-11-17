Ralph Fiennes Was Used As A 'Decoy' To Take Attention Away From JLo-Ben Affleck Romance

English actor Ralph Fiennes, who is known for his iconic portrayal of Lord Voldemort in the 'Harry Potter', has claimed that he was used as a "decoy" to distract attention away from Jennifer Lopez's relationship with Ben Affleck in the early 2000s.

The 59-year-old actor said that he was "set up" as he recalled going out for dinner with his 'Maid In Manhattan' co-star while shooting the movie in June 2002, reports Female First UK.

This was the time when the 'On the Floor' hitmaker was in the process of divorcing Cris Judd and secretly dating Ben - and having their chaste goodbye kiss captured by a paparazzo.

Asked if he was a decoy for the pair's relationship on 'Watch What Happens Live', Ralph told host Andy Cohen, quoted by Female First UK, "I was, I was. Yeah, yeah, I was set up. "I was asked out to dinner with J Lo and her manager and her agent. We had a nice dinner, chatty chatty chatty. (Afterward) I think I was walking home, but (we gave each other a) peck on the cheek goodnight."

According to Female First UK, but as they were saying goodbye, "a paparazzi - just one - pops out" and took a photo of Ralph and Jennifer.

He continued: "But somehow, the pictures were angled so that as she's walking away, [it looks like] I'm walking after her. And I think it said the next day [in the New York] Post, 'It's Ralph!'"

The 'Harry Potter' actor doesn't have a grudge towards the couple - who married this summer after rekindling their romance in 2021, 17 years after they split - and was happy when they reconciled.

He said: "My reaction (when I learned they got back together) was, 'Good luck to them.'"