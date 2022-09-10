Rakul Preet Singh On 'Cuttputlli' Being Unnecessary Romantic: Indian Films Are Known For The Quintessential Masala

Actor Rakul Preet Singh has opened up about criticism of her latest release 'Cuttputlli', starring Akshay Kumar. The OTT film was the remake of the 2018 hit Tamil film 'Ratsasan'. While the murder mystery has been praised by many, a few people also expressed how the romantic angle between Akshay and Rakul did not add anything to the story and could have been avoided by the makers.

In a new interview, Rakul shared her thoughts on the claims that romance in 'Cuttputlli' almost killed the thrill of the mystery thriller. She told Indian Express, “There is a certain section of the audience that enjoy (romance, song and dance). We have made this film for families. Indian films are known for the quintessential masala.”

“Today if you say that Telugu cinema is doing well, it is masala that is doing well. People want entertainment. People have had tough lives, especially the last two-three years have been very tough. Families, a large section of our Indian cinema viewers, enjoy the balance. So, if the story is thrilling and intense, a little bit of breather here and there makes it a family watch," she added.

Akshay Kumar plays the role of a cop in the film directed by Ranjit Tiwari. Rakul appears as his love interest, a school teacher. It’s produced by Pooja Entertainment.