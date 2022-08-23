Tuesday, Aug 23, 2022
Raju Srivastava Health Update: Daughter Confirms Comedian Is Stable Yet Still Unconscious

Popular actor-comic Raju Srivastava, who has been in the intensive care unit of AIIMS for a fortnight following a heart attack, is stable and continues to be unconscious, his daughter said Thursday.

Raju Srivastava
Raju Srivastava Instagram: @rajusrivastavaofficial

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Aug 2022 5:03 pm

The 58-year-old stand-up comedian was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here after he suffered a heart attack on August 10. He underwent an angioplasty the same day.

"He is stable and still unconscious. Doctors are treating him," Srivastava's daughter Antara told PTI.

Last week amid reports of his deteriorating health, his wife Shikha had said Srivastava is a "fighter" who will come back stronger.

Shikha had also requested the media and the fans to not spread rumours as it affects the family's "morale".

"We do not want negative energy, we need positivity. Please pray for his speedy recovery and he will be back soon," she had told PTI.

Also known for Hindi films such as "Maine Pyar Kiya", "Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon" and "Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya, Srivastava is a former contestant of reality shows such as "The Great Indian Laughter Challenge" and "Bigg Boss 3".

He is the chairperson of the Film Development Council Uttar Pradesh.

[With Inputs From IANS]

