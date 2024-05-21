Art & Entertainment

Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor Perform Ganga Aarti In Varanasi Ahead Of ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’ Release

Bollywood stars Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor were seen performing the Ganga aarti in Varanasi ahead of the release of their upcoming film 'Mr & Mrs Mahi'.

A Still From ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’
A Still From ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’ Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Bollywood stars Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor were seen performing the Ganga aarti in Varanasi ahead of the release of their upcoming film 'Mr & Mrs Mahi'.

The actors, who left for Varanasi after casting their vote on Monday, also sought divine blessings as they were seen praying at the Dashashwasmedh Ghat.

In the pictures, Janhvi is in a blue and silver Banarasi saree paired with jhumkas and she completed her look with a gajra placed on her neatly tied bun. Rajkummar chose to wear a white cotton shirt paired with pants.

Janhvi will be kickstarting the promotions of the film and will be visiting the national capital on Tuesday.

The romantic sports drama film is directed by Sharan Sharma and will be hitting the cinema halls on May 31. The movie talks about an imperfect newly married couple and their immense love for cricket.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. SC Dismisses Pleas Seeking Review Of Its Verdict Uphelding Abrogation Of Article 370
  2. Nashik: Four Teenagers Among Five Drown In Dam
  3. Mumbai: Bird-Hit By Emirates Flight Kills 40 Flamingos, Carcasses Found Across Ghatkopar; Airline Responds
  4. ‘Chudidar Gang’ Caught On Cam, Robbers Dressed As Women Create Scare In Hyderabad | Watch
  5. YouTuber Irfan Courts Trouble For Revealing Sex Of His Unborn Child
Entertainment News
  1. Nancy Tyagi Reveals It Would Be ‘Amazing’ To Create ‘Something Special’ For Sonam Kapoor
  2. Adhik Mehta Of ‘Anupamaa’ Fame To Play Lead In ‘Milke Bhi Hum Na Mile’
  3. Elvis Presley’s Graceland Home Is Set For Auction, Granddaughter Riley Keough Files Lawsuit Against It
  4. Chris Pratt Says His 2 Daughters Know ‘Exactly What To Do To Control’ Him
  5. 'Savi' Director Explains How It Was Easy To Convince Anil Kapoor To Accept His Role
Sports News
  1. KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024, Qualifier 1 Live Updates: Shreyas Slowly Taking The Team Towards Comfortable Victory
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE: Wrestling Federation of India Skips Trials; Directs Quota Winners To Paris Olympics
  3. MS Dhoni Reveals Toughest Thing About Playing IPL; Talks Of 'Emotional' CSK Connect
  4. Asian Relays 2024: Indian Men's And Women's 4x400m Teams Win Silver
  5. RR Vs RCB, IPL 2024, Eliminator: Match Prediction, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know
World News
  1. Elvis Presley’s Graceland Home Is Set For Auction, Granddaughter Riley Keough Files Lawsuit Against It
  2. Berlin: Politically Motivated Crimes In Germany Reached Their Highest Level In 2023 Since Tracking Began
  3. The Cicadas Have Arrived In Illinois: Key Facts And FAQs
  4. 1 Dead, 30 Injured As Singapore Airlines Flight Sharply Drops By 6,000 Ft Mid Air Due To Severe Turbulence | ON CAM
  5. Surprise Yourself This Holiday Season And Let These Companies Plan Your “Mystery” Trip!
Latest Stories
  1. Rajiv Gandhi Death Anniversary: Rahul Remembers Father, PM Modi Pays Tribute
  2. Manish Sisodia's Judicial Custody Extended Till May 31 By Delhi Court In Excise Policy Case
  3. Iran Helicopter Crash That Killed President Raisi, Foreign Minister Caused By 'Technical Failure': Report
  4. 'Am I Ok?' Trailer Review: Dakota Johnson Embarks On A Journey Of Self-Discovery In A Friendship Dramedy
  5. 'L2: Empuraan' First Look: Mohanlal Exudes Swag As Khureshi Abraam In An All-Black Avatar
  6. MSBSHSE 12th Result 2024 Declared, 93.37% Students Pass | How And Where To Check Maharashtra Board HSC Result
  7. Today's Sports News LIVE: Wrestling Federation of India Skips Trials; Directs Quota Winners To Paris Olympics
  8. Elections 2024 Highlights | May 21: 'Babus Have Looted Odisha': Amit Shah Attacks CM Patnaik; PM Modi Addresses Mahila Sammelan In Varanasi