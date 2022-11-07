Monday, Nov 07, 2022
Rajat Verma Opens Up On Playing A Negative Character For The First Time

Actor Rajat Verma is essaying a grey character with negative undertones for the first time in his career in the daily soap 'Faltu'.

Updated: 07 Nov 2022 6:40 pm

Actor Rajat Verma, who has featured in TV shows such as 'Beyhadh 2', 'Agar Tum Saath Ho' and 'Ishk Par Zor Nahi' among others, is essaying a grey character with negative undertones for the first time in his career in the daily soap 'Faltu'. 

The show is about a frustrated married couple who name their fourth girl-child 'Faltu' (portrayed by Niharika Chouksey) as they wanted a boy.

However, her life changes when she meets a young cricket coach Ayaan Mittal, played by Aakash Ahuja.

In the television show, Rajat plays the character of Siddharth Mittal, a very talented man with a good knowledge and background of business and is also a cousin of Ayaan Mittal. The business is being handled by Ayaan Mittal. Siddharth thinks he is more capable of running a business. This leads to love-and-hate relationship between the two brothers.

Rajat informs IANS: "It's the first time I am doing such a grey character and of course, it's really challenging as it's not relatable at all, But yes, I am giving my hundred per cent to get into the skin of the character. Sometimes it gets difficult as I look soft and the character demands a hard look with all that eye expressions. I believe this is the best part of being an actor as you get to play such different characters. This is the true art." 

He further continues to appreciate his co-actors Niharika and Aakash, saying: "All the co-actors are just amazing. I haven't worked with any of them before, but they all are so supportive and we genuinely help each other with their dialogue's delivery. It doesn't feel like we just met a few days back which is surely the best thing."

'Faltu' airs on Star Plus.

Trolling, Abuse, Harassment: What Press Freedom Looks Like For Women Journalists

T20 WC: How To Watch IND Vs ZIM Live

