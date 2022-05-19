On Tuesday, Rajasthani singer Mame Khan made history by becoming the first Indian folk musician to walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. Khan was part of the official Indian delegation, which was led by the Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur. India was represented on the red carpet by actor R Madhavan, Indian music composer Ricky Kej, Indian poet Prasoon Joshi, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Indian filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, and Thakur, according to a report by India Today.

Khan has performed in Bollywood films such as ‘Luck By Chance’, ‘I Am’, ‘No One Killed Jessica’, 'Monsoon Mangoes’, ‘Mirziya’, and ‘Sonchiriya' as a playback vocalist. The singer also appeared in a ‘Coke Studio’ episode alongside singer Amit Trivedi.

The Rajasthani folk singer wore traditional Rajasthani costumes on the red carpet. He was dressed in a vibrant pink kurta set with a navy blue embroidered jacket. Designer Anjuli Chakraborty created his ensemble. He finished off his ensemble with Rajasthani headgear and sunglasses.

At Cannes this year, all eyes will be on India. In fact, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote a message wishing India all the best at the festival. Actors Tamannaah Bhatia, Nayanthara, Pooja Hegde, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Hina Khan, Helly Shah and Indian music composer AR Rahman have attended and will attend the famous film festival on the French Riviera.