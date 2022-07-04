Monday, Jul 04, 2022
Raghava Lawrence's Second Look From Tamil Action Drama 'Rudhran' Is Out

The second poster for Raghava Lawrence-starrer 'Rudhran' is out now. The film is set to release in December 2022.

'Rudhran' Second Poster
'Rudhran' Second Poster Twitter

Updated: 04 Jul 2022 11:26 am

The makers of director S. Kathiresan's upcoming action drama, 'Rudhran', on Sunday released the second look of actor Raghava Lawrence in the film.

Taking to Twitter, Kathiresan, who is originally a producer and who is now turning into a director with 'Rudhran', tweeted,

The film, which has Priya Bhavani Shankar playing the female lead, will also feature actors Sarath Kumar, Poornima Baghyaraj, and Kaali Venkat in pivotal roles.

The film has cinematography by R.D. Rajashekhar and music by G.V. Prakash. The screenplay for the film is by K P Thirumaaran and the editing is by Antony.

Work on the film began last year and it was initially announced that the film would hit screens on Tamil New Year in April this year. However, due to unexpected delays, the film is to now hit screens on December 23 this year.

[With Inputs from IANS]

Raghava Lawrence Priya Bhavani Shankar Rudhran S. Kathiresan Tamil Movie Tamil Film Industry
