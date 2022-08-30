Radikaa Sarathkumar: Happy To See My Director Bharathiraja On Road To Recovery

Actress and producer Radhikaa Sarathkumar, who had offered prayers for legendary director Bharathirajaa, hospitalised for some time now, on Tuesday said that prayers had power and that she was happy to see her director on the road to recovery.

Taking to Twitter, Radhikaa said, "Prayers have the power and good vibrations (sic). So happy to see my director today Bharathiraja on the road to recovery. Always a person I look upto, can't bear to see him unwell. Thanks to everyone for the prayers and MGM hospital for the care."

Radhikaa had recently posted a video clip of her praying in France for the legendary director. In the video clip, she was heard saying, "For the director who lit a lamp in my life -- Bharathirajaa sir, I am lighting this candle in Lourdes church, offering heartfelt prayers for his well being. Please bless him."

The actress had also written, "En iniya director Bharathiraja avargaley (My sweet director Bharathiraja sir), my special prayers to you at the Lourde church, France. Get well soon, want to see you soon, hale and healthy. Miss talking to you.

It was Bharathirajaa who introduced Radhika as an actress in the Tamil film 'Kizhakke Pogum Rail' in 1978. The film was an overwhelming success and ran in theatres for an entire year! Radhika shot to stardom and went on to become an iconic actress in Tamil cinema.