Saturday, Aug 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Radhika Madan's 'Kacchey Limbu' To Have World Premiere At TIFF

The coming-of-age sibling drama "Kacchey Limbu" starring "Udaan" fame Rajat Barmecha and Radhika Madan will have its World Premiere at the prestigious 47th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

Radhika Madan
Radhika Madan Instagram: @radhikamadan

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Aug 2022 7:43 pm

The coming-of-age sibling drama "Kacchey Limbu" starring "Udaan" fame Rajat Barmecha and Radhika Madan will have its World Premiere at the prestigious 47th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).
 

The 10-day festival is set to be held from September 8 through September 18, this year.

The film, directed by Shubham Yogi with dialogues written by Neeraj Pandey, celebrates the spirit of sibling love and makes up a heartwarming drama.

Commenting on the occasion, Neeraj, who has penned the lyrics for films like "Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi", "Kaamyaab", "Moothon" and the dialogues of "Tryst With Destiny", said: "There was a specific requirement in his film where he thought he can use my 'writing' voice.

"I told Shubham (the director) let's see what I can bring to the table. Thankfully, he was happy with what I brought to the table and later we improvised it.

"Initially, it was a short part but as we started jamming on it and improvised it, that part became longer and it is something which has become a very important part of the film. Once people watch the film, they will get to know about it."

[With Inputs From IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Radhika Madan Kacchey Limbu Udaan Rajat Barmecha Toronto ­International Film Festival TIFF 47th Toronto International Film Festival Neeraj Pandey
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 5 Highlights: Heartbreak For PV Sindhu And Co; Gold Medals For Lawn Bowls, Table Tennis Stars

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 5 Highlights: Heartbreak For PV Sindhu And Co; Gold Medals For Lawn Bowls, Table Tennis Stars

CWG 2022: India Men Eye Final Berth In Hockey

CWG 2022: India Men Eye Final Berth In Hockey