Priyanka Chopra Reacts To Rosie O’Donnell’s Video: 'Best To Google Before Making Public Apology'

Priyanka Chopra responded to Rosie O'Donnell's public apology for misidentifying her. To make the world a better place, the actor stated that we must respect our differences.

Actor Priyanka Chopra and comedian Rosie O’Donnell Instagram

Updated: 24 Feb 2022 3:56 pm

Actress Priyanka Chopra on Thursday gave some suggestions on how to make a heartfelt apology, ostensibly in response to one she got from comedian Rosie O'Donnell earlier this week. On Monday, O'Donnell posted a video on Instagram and talked about her awkward encounter with Chopra during which she assumed that the actor was the daughter of Indian-born American author Deepak Chopra.

Chopra reacted to O'Donnell's public apology by posting a note on her Instagram Stories.

Without taking O'Donnell’s name, the actor said it would have been better if the comedian had only Googled her name. 

"Hi everyone. Some thoughts.. I have never taken myself so seriously to think everyone would know who I am, or my work for that matter. But if you wanted to make a public apology for a very awkward private encounter, I think probably best to take the time to Google my name before doing it or even try to reach out directly,” she wrote.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

"We ALL deserve to be respected for our unique individuality and not be referred to as ‘someone’ or 'wife' especially in a sincere apology. If we can learn to respect our differences in an authentic way, the world we raise our children in, will be amazing,” she said.

In the video, O'Donnell had referred to Chopra as 'someone Chopra' and later as 'the Chopra wife' while apologising to her. 

The comedian had posted another video in which she took Priyanka's name correctly and apologised again. She had captioned the post, "Priyanka is her name #sorry"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ending her note, Chopra said, "Also PS - As I've said before, not all Chopras are related to the great Deepak, just as not all Smiths are related to the legendary Will Smith."

On the acting front, Chopra will next be seen in Jim Strouse-directed rom-com 'Text For You' as well as Amazon thriller series 'Citadel,' produced by Russo Brothers.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

She also has 'Sangeet', an unscripted series co-produced with her husband Nick Jonas, and Hindi feature film 'Jee Lee Zaara', co-starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

[With Inputs From PTI]

