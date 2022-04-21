Thursday, Apr 21, 2022
Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Name Their Daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas

Actress Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas have reportedly named their newborn daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Instagram

Updated: 21 Apr 2022 3:48 pm

Actress Priyanka Chopra and her pop star husband Nick Jonas have reportedly named their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. In January this year, the couple announced via social media that they have become parents to their first child via surrogacy.

American entertainment website TMZ, which has obtained the birth certificate of the baby, said the couple's daughter is named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. She was born just after 8 PM on January 15 at a hospital in San Diego.

Chopra, 39, tied the knot with the 29-year-old American singer in December 2018 in Jodhpur in an elaborate wedding.

On the work front, Chopra’s upcoming slate includes Jim Strouse-directed rom-com ‘Text For You’, Amazon thriller series ‘Citadel’, produced by Russo Brothers, ‘Sangeet’, an unscripted series co-produced with Nick Jonas.

She will also produce a film with Amazon Studios on the life of Ma Anand Sheela, the former aide to late godman Osho Rajneesh.

Back home in India, she was to be seen in the Hindi movie ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, but there were reports that she has left the project after the baby's birth. It is directed by Farhan Akhtar.

[With Inputs From PTI]

