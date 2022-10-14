Friday, Oct 14, 2022
Priyamani, Sampath Raj On Board Naga Chaitanya's Film With Venkat Prabhu

The makers of actor Naga Chaitanya's next film, tentatively being referred to as 'NC22', on Friday announced that National Award winning actress Priyamani and well-known character artiste Sampath Raj had been brought on board the unit of the film.

Priyamani, Sampath Raj
Priyamani, Sampath Raj Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Oct 2022 7:28 pm

Young and talented actress Krithi Shetty plays the female lead in this film, which is being directed by popular Tamil director Venkat Prabhu.

The film has already triggered a huge amount of interest in fans and film buffs for a number of reasons including the fact that this will be Chaitanya's first Telugu-Tamil bilingual film.

The film is also being watched by critics with keen interest as it is also director Venkat Prabhu's first Telugu directorial.


On Friday, Srinivasaa Silver Screen, the production house producing this film, also announced that well-known Telugu comedian Vennela Kishore and Venkat Prabhu's brother and Tamil comedian Premgi Amaren had also been brought on board the film.

The film is to have stunts by Hollywood stuntman Yannick Ben, known for his phenomenal work in Hollywood films such as 'Transporter 3', 'Dunkirk', 'Inception' and 'City Hunter'.

Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja and his younger son Yuvan Shankar Raja are to compose music for the film together.

Cinematography for the film will be by SR Kathir and editing will be by Venkat Raajen.

Srinivasaa Chitturi of Srinivasaa Silver Screen is bankrolling the yet-to-be-titled film and Pavan Kumar will be presenting this ambitious project.

