Priyamani Reveals Why She Agreed To Do 'Article 370', Says Makers Wanted To Create Awareness

Priyamani is being praised by the audience for her performance in 'Article 370.' The actor revealed why she agreed to do this film.

Outlook Entertainment Desk

February 27, 2024

Priyamani in 'Article 370' Photo: Instagram
Priyamani was seen in a Hindi film last year that shot her to fame all across the country. She was seen in ‘Jawan.’ Post the Shah Rukh Khan starrer, she recently turned heads with her performance in ‘Article 370.’ In a recent interview, she revealed why she said yes to this Yami Gautam starrer and also revealed what she has to say to people who call the movie “propaganda.”

In a conversation with News18 Showsha, Priyamani opened up about why she said yes to this political film that is based on the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir. She said that she was not aware of the gravity of this development. She said, “I was one of the ignorant ones. It was very insensitive of me. I was not privy to such things earlier. I had thought to myself, ‘Okay, great, the article is abrogated’ but I didn’t know the gravity of it. Today, I do.”

The actor revealed that the film stuck to the facts and did not dramatize any event. She continued, “Some people are going to say, ‘Oh, this is raising awareness. People need to know these stories.’ And then, there’s always going to be a section that will say, ‘This is absolutely propaganda.’ When we took on this film or when we decided that we wanted to be a part of this film, I think the main reason was that we wanted to tell people, ‘Listen there’s something like this which has gone down in history and not many people know about it.’”  

Article 370’ has been directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale. The movie has been produced by Aditya Dhar. The film has raked in Rs 26 crores at the box office.

