Shah Rukh Khan has not only established himself to be a favourite among fans but is one of the most respected celebrities in the film industry, globally. Joining the list of celebs praising the superstar is now ‘Family Man’ star Priyamani. But one might remember her as Khan’s co-dancer in the iconic song from ‘Chennai Express’ - ‘One Two Three Four.’ She sat down to have a conversation with India Today, revealing that she decided to play a part in that song solely because of the actor.
She stated, “Post ‘Chennai Express,’ I kept getting a lot of offers from people where they wanted me to do special numbers. I said, ‘No, I don’t want to do it. I don’t want to be known just for that.’ I purely did that only for Shah Rukh Khan because I love him, and I wanted to star opposite him.”
Priyamani was not seen in a ‘special’ dance number after the 2013 hit song. Talking about how it was to share the same screen space with SRK, she stated that he made her feel extremely comfortable since the first day of the shoot. She further added, “Throughout the entire filming process, he has been exceptionally kind-hearted, taking excellent care of all of us. To illustrate his thoughtfulness, we even played a game of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ on his iPad during breaks. He generously gave me Rs 300, which I still carry in my wallet. His ability to create a comfortable environment is remarkable. He possesses a genuine sweetness, and as I mentioned earlier, he is undeniably one of the most prominent superstars in our country.”
But her praises for the actor don’t end there. She continued to say, “We filmed this particular song in Wai, spanning five consecutive nights, and it was an incredible experience. SRK, often referred to as the Badshah of Bollywood, has earned this title for a reason. He stands as one of the most significant superstars in our country. Remarkably, his immense success never affects his humble nature. During our shoots, he displays genuine kindness and remains down-to-earth, just like any ordinary person. He effortlessly puts everyone at ease in his presence.” She also remarked that it is because of this unique charisma that makes him a superstar but also an exceptional human being.