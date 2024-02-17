Priyamani was not seen in a ‘special’ dance number after the 2013 hit song. Talking about how it was to share the same screen space with SRK, she stated that he made her feel extremely comfortable since the first day of the shoot. She further added, “Throughout the entire filming process, he has been exceptionally kind-hearted, taking excellent care of all of us. To illustrate his thoughtfulness, we even played a game of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ on his iPad during breaks. He generously gave me Rs 300, which I still carry in my wallet. His ability to create a comfortable environment is remarkable. He possesses a genuine sweetness, and as I mentioned earlier, he is undeniably one of the most prominent superstars in our country.”