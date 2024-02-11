When ‘Bhamakalapam’ released in 2022, the Telugu dark crime comedy thriller film made waves. The movie was praised for steering away from the common tropes and giving the audience something new and fresh. There were speculations about the sequel, but nothing was made concrete. Recently, the trailer of ‘Bhamakalapam’ was unveiled and fans have been hooked.
The 2:48 minute long trailer of ‘Bhamakalapam’ opens with a shot of Anupama. From the looks of it, the sequel is set to follow the events that took place in the prequel. ‘Bhamakalapam 2’ will follow the life of Anupama as she is now set to open a restaurant. She had earlier started a YouTube channel which got her the fame and the income that she needed. The trailer follows Anupama’s journey as she finds herself embroiled in a murder mystery.
Take a look at the trailer of ‘Bhamakalapam’ here.
Coming to the trailer, Priyamani is excellent. The trailer only makes me think if there is anything she cannot do. 2024 is set to be a big year for the actor and this is just the start. In the trailer of ‘Bhamakalapam 2’, she has nailed her part of a housewife with brilliance. Sharanya Pradeep and the other supporting cast complement her well. The trailer makes the film look like a perfect blend of suspense and comedy. The jokes are well-crafted, and they land well. They aren’t stereotypical and that works well. The trailer has done a beautiful job of showing all the important sequences but at the same time, it has kept the mystery and the fun hidden and intact.
Starring Priyamani, Sharanya Pradeep, Seerat Kapoor, Anish Gurwara, and Sundip Ved, ‘Bhamakalapam 2’ will premiere on Aha from February 16 onwards. The movie has been directed by Abhimanyu. It has been produced by Bapineedu and Sudheer from Dream Farmers.