Coming to the trailer, Priyamani is excellent. The trailer only makes me think if there is anything she cannot do. 2024 is set to be a big year for the actor and this is just the start. In the trailer of ‘Bhamakalapam 2’, she has nailed her part of a housewife with brilliance. Sharanya Pradeep and the other supporting cast complement her well. The trailer makes the film look like a perfect blend of suspense and comedy. The jokes are well-crafted, and they land well. They aren’t stereotypical and that works well. The trailer has done a beautiful job of showing all the important sequences but at the same time, it has kept the mystery and the fun hidden and intact.