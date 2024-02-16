'Slumdog Millionaire' To '3 Idiots': 10 Hit Bollywood Films Turned Down By Shah Rukh Khan

'Slumdog Millionaire'

Shah Rukh Khan was supposed to play the role of Anil Kapoor in Danny Boyle's Oscar-winning film. But after working ‘on the initial bit of the film’, he dropped out and was got replaced Anil Kapoor. Later, in a chat show with Jonathan Ross, revealing the reason behind opting out, he said, “I didn’t do it because the host is a little bit of a cheat, and he was a little mean, and I’d already done the show so I felt if I do it people will feel I do the same thing.” He added, “It was a great film.”