'Slumdog Millionaire' To '3 Idiots': 10 Hit Bollywood Films Turned Down By Shah Rukh Khan

After a series of debacles and setbacks in his personal life, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan made a great comeback in 2023. He gave three blockbusters- 'Pathaan', 'Jawan' and 'Dunki'. SRK has proved why he is the undisputed King of Bollywood. But did you know Shah Rukh Khan rejected several blockbusters like 'Rang De Basanti', 'Slumdog Millionaire', '3 Idiots' and others?
Have a look at the 10 movies that Shah Rukh Khan rejected
Advertisement
'3 Idiots'
'3 Idiots', directed by Rajkumar Hirani starred Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi. It was an adaptation of Chetan Bhagat's novel 'Five Point Someone'. A report in Times of India stated that Shah Rukh Khan was initially offered the film but he turned down due to scheduling issues.
Advertisement
'Lagaan'
Ashutosh Gowariker's 'Lagaan' starring Aamir Khan as the lead was initially offered to Shah Rukh but couldn't do it due to scheduling conflicts. In fact, it was SRK who suggested Aamir Khan's name to Gowariker. The sports drama was a hit and even earned an Oscar nomination.
Advertisement
'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.'
Khan was offered the role of Murliprasad Sharma aka Munna Bhai in the hit comedy, but he couldn't do it due to a spinal operation. The role then went to Sanjay Dutt and it was received well by the audiences and critics.
Advertisement
'Rang De Basanti'
Did you know Shah Rukh Khan was also considered for the role of the flight lieutenant, but he turned it down. The role then went to R Madhavan. It is one of the most acclaimed films.
'Slumdog Millionaire'
Shah Rukh Khan was supposed to play the role of Anil Kapoor in Danny Boyle's Oscar-winning film. But after working ‘on the initial bit of the film’, he dropped out and was got replaced Anil Kapoor. Later, in a chat show with Jonathan Ross, revealing the reason behind opting out, he said, “I didn’t do it because the host is a little bit of a cheat, and he was a little mean, and I’d already done the show so I felt if I do it people will feel I do the same thing.” He added, “It was a great film.”
'Ek Tha Tiger'
Not Salman Khan but Shah Rukh was the first choice for' Ek Tha Tiger'. According to The Times of India, director Kabir Khan wanted to cast the Pathaan actor in the lead role but he was busy with 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan'. So, he had to turn down the offer.
'Jodhaa Akbar'
Ashutosh Gowariker wanted to work with Shah Rukh Khan in 'Jodhaa Akbar' after 'Swades' but Khan said no it due to personal reasons, as per a report in Times of India. He was offered to play Hrithik Roshan's character.
'Robot'
Shah Rukh Khan was also reportedly approached to play Rajinikanth's role in 'Robot' directed by Shankar. As per a report in TOI, due to major creative differences between the actor and director, the movie was shelved. Later, Shankar ompleted the film with Rajinikanth and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in lead roles.
'Raavan'
Shah Rukh Khan, who gave a blockbuster with Mani Ratnam's 'Dil Se', turned down the filmmaker's offer to do 'Raavan'. He said in an interview "I enjoyed working with Mani Ratnam. It was fun. He wanted me to do Raavan. But I was caught up then. Also, it was bilingual. I found it difficult to do that," as per India Today. Abhishek Bachchan was then offered the role.
'Taare Zameen Par'
The highly successful movie was initially offered to Shh Rukh Khan as per reports. Why he turned it down is still unknown.