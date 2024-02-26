Yami Gautam Thanks Audience For Proving Naysayers Wrong On 'Article 370'

As ‘Article 370’ grossed Rs 34.71 crore in its opening weekend, more than any other film in recent weeks, Yami Gautam revealed that when the movie was being made, she was told it won’t work as "it's too technical" and is loaded with "political jargon".

Yami took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to thank the audience for proving those wrong who thought the film would not succeed in the box office.