‘Article 370’ Box Office Collection Day 4: Yami Gautam’s Film Expected To Cross Rs 35 Crore Worldwide

On Monday, ‘Article 370’ witnessed an occupancy of 13.10 percent in theatres as the film has been released only in the Hindi language. In Mumbai, with 695 shows running, the occupancy for Monday was reported at 13 percent. In Delhi and NCR, there are 784 shows running, and they witnessed 11.75 percent occupancy. In Chennai, with only 33 shows running, the occupancy was 28.75 percent.