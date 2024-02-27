‘Article 370’ Box Office Collection Day 4: Yami Gautam’s Film Expected To Cross Rs 35 Crore Worldwide

Yami Gautam and Priyamani-starrer ‘Article 370’ has managed to deliver strong numbers in its opening weekend, however, the real test for the film would happen on weekdays. According to industry tracking website Sacnilk, director Aditya Suhas Jambhale’s film collected Rs 3.25 crore on its first Monday.
With the Monday numbers, the film witnessed a hefty 60% drop from Sunday’s figures. The nett box office collection of the film in four days at the domestic front is around Rs 26.15 crore in four days. According to the producers – Aditya Dhar Films – the film’s worldwide gross collection is at Rs 34.71 crore.
Taking to social media, the banner even shared a statement that referenced the backlash they faced ahead of the film’s release. The makers, while sharing the box office numbers, thanked the audience for turning out in large numbers. The film, a political-thriller set against the backdrop of the Kashmir conflict, revolves around the abrogation of Article 370.
On Monday, ‘Article 370’ witnessed an occupancy of 13.10 percent in theatres as the film has been released only in the Hindi language. In Mumbai, with 695 shows running, the occupancy for Monday was reported at 13 percent. In Delhi and NCR, there are 784 shows running, and they witnessed 11.75 percent occupancy. In Chennai, with only 33 shows running, the occupancy was 28.75 percent.
Meanwhile, ‘Article 370’ is enjoying a free run in the theatres, since there is no other major competition in its way at the box office. While it clashed with Vidyut Jammwal, Nora Fatehi and Arjun Rampal’s ‘Crakk’ on opening day, ‘Article 370’ managed to take a lead over the weekend. The four-day box office total of ‘Crakk’ stands at Rs 9.7 crore.
‘Article 370’ producer Aditya Dhar is known to helm the Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam starrer ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ in 2019. The film had earned Rs 359.73 crore at the worldwide box office, was declared a blockbuster.