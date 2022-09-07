Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022
Amazon Prime Video To Stream 'Viruman' From September 11

Tamil blockbuster "Viruman" will stream worldwide on Amazon Prime Video from September 11, the platform announced Wednesday.

Viruman
Viruman Instagram: @karthi_offl

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Sep 2022 9:49 pm

Starring Prakash Raj, Karthi, and Aditi Shankar, the action-thriller was released in theatres on August 12.

Directed and written by M Muthaiah, the Madurai-set movie follows the story of Viruman (Karthi), a village youngster who leaves his house when he finds out that his father, Muniyandi (Raj), is the reason behind his mother's suicide.

"An intrepid and good-hearted person, he fights to make his arrogant father pay the price for his sins and save his brothers from the man's grip," read the synopsis of the film.

Raj said playing Muniyandi, a character diametrically opposite to his real self, was an interesting experience.

"It was an unfamiliar territory that I'm glad I chartered into with such hardworking and talented artists like Karthi and Aditi. I hope with the worldwide premiere of this movie, the audiences have a great time watching the movie," the multiple National Award winner said in a statement.

Karthi said "Viruman" was a film that will stay alive in his heart for a long time.

"It was such a contrasting experience since Prakash sir and I have a very jovial and happy rapport but the one we play on-screen is totally different as father and son at loggerheads. We are rivals! 

"This movie will give the audiences a glimpse into a never seen before chemistry between the both of us. Watch out for us as we take you on a roller coaster ride of entertainment with the worldwide digital premiere of 'Viruman'," he added.

Shankar said she hopes the movie's worldwide premiere on Prime Video will now take all of our hard work to audiences everywhere.

"With the guidance of Muthaiah sir, and the honor of working on such a beautiful script under the wings of such esteemed artists, made everyday a learning experience. I have put my best foot forward in terms of doing justice to such a huge opportunity," she said.

"Viruman" also features Soori and Raj Kiran in key roles. 

